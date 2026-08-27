Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Baba Ramdev one more time over his ‘jawani remark’ on the actress. This time she said, “Was He Hanging in My Bedroom Like a Bat?” Keep scrolling to know more!

Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev have been taking digs at each other for quite some time now. The Yoga guru took a dig at Kangana Ranaut, making derogatory remarks about her 'jawani.' However, it did not sit well with Kangana, and she took no time to give a befitting reply. Now, she has fired a fresh jibe at Baba Ramdev during her latest interview. Yes, you read that right.

Speaking to DD news, she said, “When his Swadeshi movement started, the government also encouraged him a lot. But I feel he has gone too far into capitalism. Sanatan ideology, at a certain point, begins to clash with capitalism."

‘Ramdev has become a businessman’

Kangana further criticised Ramdev for expanding his business empire beyond Ayurveda, herbs and yoga. “From the encouragement he received for Ayurveda, herbs and yoga, he has now moved to businesses selling vests and underwear. There is nothing wrong with becoming a businessman, but don’t wear the garb (of something you’re not)”

Kangana hits back at Baba Ramdev

When Kangana was asked about Ramdev's past comment, where he questioned Kangana's childhood and youth. She had a befitting reply. Ramdev had said, “Unki qualification kya hai? Unka bachpan kaisa raha hai? Unki jawani kaisi rahi hai? Unke pehle ke kaarnaame kaise rahe hain? Main aise logon ke bare mein baat nahi karna chahta (What are her qualifications? What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What has her past record been like? I don’t want to talk about such people)”

Here's What Kangana Replied

“Was Baba Ramdev hanging in my bedroom like a bat? Did he see me in my youth? What did he see?” she said. “I don’t understand what exactly he saw. He should say what he saw," she added.

Here's How The Feud Had Started

The latest exchange comes amid Kangana’s controversial remarks about Gen Z. The actor-politician had earlier reacted to videos from protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, referring to some of the young protesters as “Generation Gutter.”