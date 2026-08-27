Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly spent around $120,000 on a private jet to travel to the UK with Archie, Lilibet and their two dogs. Here's what we know about the reported cost and their return plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly returned to the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along with their family dogs. While their reported return to Britain has grabbed attention, the couple's choice of travel has also become a talking point.

According to a Page Six report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chartered a private jet through Planet 9, a private aviation company. The aircraft reportedly costs around $12,000 per hour to charter.

With the journey from the US to the UK estimated to take approximately 10 hours, the flight would work out to around $120,000. However, this is an estimated figure based on the reported hourly charter rate and flight duration, rather than a confirmed amount paid by Harry and Meghan.

Why Did Harry And Meghan Choose A Private Jet?

Harry and Meghan reportedly travelled aboard a Bombardier Global Express XRS. The aircraft can accommodate up to 13 passengers and features two bathrooms, five beds and storage space for approximately 12 to 15 medium-sized suitcases.

The jet was reportedly refurbished in 2023. A source cited by Page Six said that one of the reasons the couple opted for private travel was so they could bring their dogs along on the journey.

The Sussexes' dogs include Pula, their black Labrador retriever, and Mia, their beagle. Private aviation would have allowed the family greater flexibility while travelling internationally with their pets.

Meanwhile, according to People, the family's rescue chickens will remain at their Montecito home and continue to be cared for there.

Why Have Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Returned To The UK?

The reported UK return comes around six years after Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties and moved to the United States.

According to reports, the couple plans to spend an extended period in the UK and will be based in the Cotswolds region of England. Their children are also reportedly expected to start school in September at an institution located in or close to the Cotswolds.

However, it remains unclear whether the move is permanent. Reports suggest that Harry and Meghan will retain their homes in California and Portugal.

Their return has also renewed interest in Harry's relationship with the Royal Family. Reports over the years have indicated that the Duke of Sussex has attempted to rebuild his relationship with his father, King Charles III. His equation with his brother, Prince William, and William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is understood to remain strained. For now, the reported move represents a major change for the Sussex family after years of primarily living in California.