Filmmaker James Gunn has announced the completion of principal photography for 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'. The sequel to 2025's 'Superman' will see David Corenswet's hero team up with Lex Luthor against Brainiac. It's set for a 2027 release.

Filmmaker James Gunn has announced that the filming of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow', the sequel to 2025's 'Superman', has officially been completed, Variety reported.

Gunn shared the update on Threads, posting pictures with the film's crew and expressing his gratitude for the team behind the project. "That's a wrap on principal photography for 'Man of Tomorrow'. Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew. First photo: (Nicholas Hoult) jumped in the lake after last shot. Second photo: The brain trust (except Brian) around video village during the whole shoot. They make making movies fun," Gunn wrote, as per the outlet.

Cast and Plot Details

The upcoming DC film will see David Corenswet return as Superman, with the story following the superhero as he joins forces with his longtime adversary Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, to take on a bigger threat -- the super-intelligent villain Brainiac, portrayed by Lars Eidinger.

Rachel Brosnahan will reprise her role as Lois Lane, while returning cast members include Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Milly Alcock, who made a cameo appearance as Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El, will also return after leading DC's 'Supergirl'. The sequel will further introduce Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, a character who will also appear in the upcoming HBO Max series 'Lanterns'.

Release Date and Production Updates

'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' is scheduled to release in theatres on July 9, 2027. Gunn had earlier shared updates from the sets, including the beginning of filming in April, through a social media post featuring a "Luther, A" badge, a chessboard and a bag of Ruffles chips, according to Variety. In June, the filmmaker also gave fans a glimpse of Lex Luthor's war suit from the film with the caption, "Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow." (ANI)