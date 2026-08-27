Rumours had it that Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi were allegedly dating when he left her to get married to Neha Dhupia abruptly. Keep scrolling to know more.

Bollywood romances are twisty and one of a kind, and there's no denying that! If rumours were to be believed, then Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi were an item and were also photographed together many times in 2016-2017. However, none of them openly accepted their rumoured relationship, but fans were left shocked when Angad tied the knot of love and togetherness with Neha Dhupia, secretly, leaving Nora heartbroken.

Nora Was Left Heartbroken by Angad?

Yes, reports say that the duo rushed this marriage because Neha allegedly got pregnant. However, there's no official confirmation about the same. Rumours also say that Angad was still in an alleged relationship with Nora when he abruptly married Neha, leaving Nora in despair. Back in 2020, when Nora was asked about her rumoured ex, she refused to even recognise him, clearly citing her pain.

When Nora Spoke About Angad

Reports say that the duo (Nora and ANgad) first met at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and fell for each other instantly. Shockingly, it was in the same wedding under the same roof Angad was also seen allegedly cosying up with his now-wife Neha Dhupia. When asked about Angad Nora told HT, back in the day, "Who is Angad? I don't even know who Angad Bedi is. I never dated him, so I don't know what you're talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I've never met him and I don't care what's happening in his married life."

When Angad Spoke About Nora

However, when Bedi was asked about Nora, he told ETimes, "I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don’t work. Ideally, you want every relationship to work; if it happens, it’s great; if it doesn’t, it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she’s doing exceptionally well for herself. She’s a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she’s on her way up! And, I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck."