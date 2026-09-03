The latest season of ‘The Traitors’ has concluded, with Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerging as the winners. In a final twist, the duo revealed they were the Traitors all along, surprising fellow finalists Shalini Passi and Sahil Salathia.

The latest season of ‘The Traitors’ has finally drawn down its curtains, crowning Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana as the winners. The top five finalists made it to the showdown, including Shalini Passi, Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, and Dalip Tahil, whereas Mallika Sherawat was “murdered” by the traitors. Soon after the actor’s elimination, the finalists entered the Circle of Shaf, where Dalip was voted out.

The Final Showdown and Ultimate Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Entering the final stage of the finale, Krystle, Rida, Shalini and Sahil were left to choose between their trust and doubts to determine who would make it to the finish. While Sahil was the first to be eliminated, Shalini was evicted next, leaving Krystle and Rida as the final two contestants. The biggest twist arrived with Krystle choosing to save Rida, even though she joked that Rida was the “Worst Traitor.” In the ultimate showdown, Krystle and Rida revealed their identities as the Traitors, leaving Sahil and Shalini visibly surprised.

Winner's Declaration

“Pehle din se main yahan aayi hoon, maine yeh game honesty ke saath khela hai, dil se khela hai. Aur pehle din se main Traitor hoon,” Krystle said. Host Karan Johar congratulated the duo as he signed off. It is worth mentioning that the filmmaker had previously praised Krystle’s approach to the game. Talking about her strategy, he told her, "You have played a very, very smart game."

About ‘The Traitors’

Hosted by Karan Johar, the second season of ‘The Traitors’ follows the division of the contestants into two groups: Innocents and Traitors. While the Innocents try to identify the Traitors, the Traitors must keep their identities hidden while eliminating the Innocents. (ANI)