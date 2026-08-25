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Kiara Advani To Kriti Sanon: 5 Bollywood Diva Inspired Makeup Looks To Shine This Rakhi 2026
Want to turn heads this festive season? Take style cues from Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood divas who know exactly how to serve festive glam. Keep scrolling for some serious style inspiration!
Rakhi Glam This Season
Rakhi is not complete without turning out the glam look. From smoky eyes to a classic bold lip, this festive season looks like the best sister ever who is stylish, sassy, and oh-so-stunning!
Pop of colour!
Add a soft purple colour to your eyelids this festive season, just like Kriti Sanon. You can go for any colour that matches your outfit, and voilà, you are all ready.
Bold lip
A classic bold red lip can never go out of style. Do not forget to line your lips well at first to bring out the shape. Fill it in with a bold red bullet lipstick to complete the look.
Soft shimmery eyes!
A pop of soft shimmer is all you need to turn heads. Complete the eye makeup with a soft dash of eyeliner, and you're all done.
Classic winged liner
Go the vintage way with a classic bold winged eyeliner, just like Kangana Ranaut this Rakhi 2026.
Sara Arjun
No makeup look is complete without adding that rosy touch to your cheeks. Just like Sara Arjun, go full-on with your blush and get ready to take that perfect selfie.
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