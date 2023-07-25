Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH

Kajol and noted Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted by the paparazzi in an animated and candid conversation wherein Kajol activated her iconic 'Anjali' mode from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as she talked to her bestfriend Karan by making funny faces.

Kajol and Karan Johar were spotted catching up and renewing their once-strained friendship at the Bridal Couture Show of renowned Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra on July 20. The front row at the Manish Malhotra fashion show event got graced by the presence of several stars from the tinsel town. But out of them all, Kajol and Karan Johar's unbeatable camaraderie actually stole the spotlight. The duo, who gave audiences and fans several unforgettable movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan, were engrossed in deep conversation.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranveer Singh "will always scream" before shoot

The viral video posted by a media portal on Instagram shows Kajol and Karan Johar having a gala time at the event. Her expressions clearly show how happy and caring she was as they shared laughter and warm hugs. Fans could not help but gush over the adorable sight of these two powerhouses of talent setting aside past differences and rekindling their close bond.

Their strong friendship was evidently visible in another video. Karan Johar, who arrived late at the event, warmly embraced his longtime friend Kajol with a long and affectionate hug. He also greeted Deepika Padukone, who was cheering for her husband, Ranveer Singh, from the front row.

Speaking of their friendship, Karan Johar and Kajol's relationship went through a rough patch in 2016 during the box office clash of their respective films, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay. Karan candidly shared in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, that this clash greatly affected their equation. However, in recent years, the two have managed to mend fences, with Kajol and her husband, Ajay Devgn, even making an unforgettable appearance on Karan Johar's hosted popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018.

On the professional front, Karan Johar has some exciting projects in the pipeline. He is ready to direct an action-packed film. He has directed the much-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Apart from films, the fans were overjoyed to see him as a judge on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Under his banner Dharma Productions, many intriguing films are lined up, including the highly anticipated Yoddha.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help