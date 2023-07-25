Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help

    Alia Bhatt forgot her Bangla lines during the song launch of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Kolkata, despite having practised them beforehand. Have a look at the viral video here:
     

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt plays a Bengali character in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and Ranveer Singh plays a Punjabi man. To promote their movie, the team has been visiting several places around the country. They have now arrived in Kolkata. Due to the fact that Alia Bhatt's character in the movie, Rani Chatterjee, is Bengali, the advertising there would be even more unique. She therefore made the decision to address the crowd in Bengali. Co-star Ranveer Singh had the sweetest reaction when she forgot what she was going to say midway through her speech.

    ALSO READ: 'Oppenheimer': Nitish Bhardwaj backs 'Bhagavad Gita' reference in steamy scene; says THIS

    She learns “Tomader Shobai ke Onek dhonnobad ekhane ashar jonyo (Thank you for being here)" and Dhindhora khub bhalo lagbe (You all will really like Dhindhora)" in Bengali before taking to the stage. When she forgets the lines on stage, Ranveer jokingly pokes her and says, “So cute, yaar. Tu homework karke ayi thi. Exam ke time sab bhool gayi.”

    She made the decision to speak Bengali in order to impress and lure the audience. She even gave a sneak peek at how she was practising the lines. But as soon as she began speaking to the audience in Bengali, she just forgot her lines and sat there staring blankly while seeking assistance. 

    The romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy and directed by Karan Johar. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra are also included. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, is a film's associate director. The movie is made by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. On July 28, it is slated for release. Alia looked stunning at the occasion while wearing a red and pink chiffon sari. She chose the traditional smokey eyes and bare lips look. The actress posted images and videos from her trip to Kolkata on Instagram.

    ALSO READ: Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar breaks silence on their 'failed' marriage; Here's what she said

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video ATG

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru MSW

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH vma

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH

    'Seven': BTS idol Jungkook creates record; his single debuts at 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts vma

    'Seven': BTS idol Jungkook creates record; his single debuts at 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon