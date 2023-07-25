Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help

Alia Bhatt forgot her Bangla lines during the song launch of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Kolkata, despite having practised them beforehand. Have a look at the viral video here:

Alia Bhatt plays a Bengali character in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and Ranveer Singh plays a Punjabi man. To promote their movie, the team has been visiting several places around the country. They have now arrived in Kolkata. Due to the fact that Alia Bhatt's character in the movie, Rani Chatterjee, is Bengali, the advertising there would be even more unique. She therefore made the decision to address the crowd in Bengali. Co-star Ranveer Singh had the sweetest reaction when she forgot what she was going to say midway through her speech.

She learns “Tomader Shobai ke Onek dhonnobad ekhane ashar jonyo (Thank you for being here)" and Dhindhora khub bhalo lagbe (You all will really like Dhindhora)" in Bengali before taking to the stage. When she forgets the lines on stage, Ranveer jokingly pokes her and says, “So cute, yaar. Tu homework karke ayi thi. Exam ke time sab bhool gayi.”

She made the decision to speak Bengali in order to impress and lure the audience. She even gave a sneak peek at how she was practising the lines. But as soon as she began speaking to the audience in Bengali, she just forgot her lines and sat there staring blankly while seeking assistance.

The romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy and directed by Karan Johar. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra are also included. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, is a film's associate director. The movie is made by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. On July 28, it is slated for release. Alia looked stunning at the occasion while wearing a red and pink chiffon sari. She chose the traditional smokey eyes and bare lips look. The actress posted images and videos from her trip to Kolkata on Instagram.

