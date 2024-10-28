Who is Sharda Sinha? Bhojpuri Singer on life support at AIIMS- Delhi

Renowned singer Sharda Sinha is hospitalized at AIIMS, Delhi. Her son reported her condition as critical but stable. She has been in shock since her husband's demise.

Popular singer Sharda Sinha, known for her memorable songs in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' is battling for her life in the hospital. The Padma Bhushan awardee has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, and her condition is reported to be critical. A month ago, Sharda Sinha lost her husband, Brij Kishor Sinha. The news of the singer's hospitalization just weeks after her husband's death has not only shocked her fans but also left them worried.

What is Singer Sharda Sinha's current condition?

According to reports, Sharda Sinha was admitted to a Delhi hospital on Saturday morning after her condition deteriorated. It is being said that she has been having difficulty eating and drinking for a few days. Meanwhile, some reports claim that Sharda Sinha has been put on a ventilator. However, Sinha's son, Anshuman, has released a video from the hospital refuting these reports.

Sharda Sinha's son shares her health update

Anshuman Sinha says that his mother's condition is critical, but she is not on a ventilator. Sharda Sinha's son said that his mother has been battling multiple myeloma since 2018, but her health has been deteriorating for the past few days, due to which she had to be admitted to AIIMS. According to Anshuman, his mother has been in shock since his father's death. Anshuman also said that the doctors have reported an improvement in his mother's condition. Therefore, no negative news should be spread about her.

Sharda Sinha's husband passed away last month

Sharda Sinha's husband, Brij Kishor Sinha, passed away on September 22, 2024, due to a brain hemorrhage. He was 80 years old. Sharda and Brij had been married for 54 years. 72-year-old Sharda Sinha hails from Bihar and is known for folk and classical songs. She has sung several wedding songs and Chhath songs in regional languages. Sharda Sinha has sung songs like 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna' in the Hindi film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Babul' in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', and 'Tar Bijli' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2'.

Government Support and Monitoring

In light of her critical condition, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited AIIMS-Delhi last night to check on Sinha's status. He engaged with senior health officials to ensure she received the best possible care and also communicated with her son, Anshuman, regarding her treatment. As the situation develops, fans and well-wishers hope for her swift recovery.

