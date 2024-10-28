Yogi govt's Rs 4.76 crore project to adorn Nagvasuki temple before Maha Kumbh 2025

Witness the majestic Nagvasuki Temple adorned with Rajasthan's red stones for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. This divine renovation, under CM Yogi Adityanath, enhances the temple's significance for devotees.

In preparation for the grand Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government is swiftly beautifying key religious sites across Prayagraj to enhance their divine and majestic appeal. Among these efforts, the historic Nagvasuki Temple, known for its deep mythological significance, has been adorned with vibrant red stones from Rajasthan, setting the stage for the world’s largest cultural festival.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, a dedicated team of officers and workers is tirelessly finalizing the beautification work in the Mahakumbh Mela area. The state government has allocated Rs 4.76 crore for the temple’s renovation, with a deadline of December 15 set by the Chief Minister to ensure its completion.

It is believed that the mere sight of Nagvasuki during the Maha Kumbh can dispel the 'Kalsarp Dosh'. The choice of Rajasthani red stones, known for their beauty and durability, adds to the temple's splendor.

These stones are prized nationally and internationally for their unique properties—they resist temperature changes, gain a lustrous shine when wet, and are ideal for intricate carvings.

According to scriptures, during the Samudra Manthan, the gods and demons used Nagvasuki, wrapped around Mount Sumeru, as a rope.

Pandit Shyam Bihari Mishra, the priest of the historic Nagvasuki Temple, explains that after the churning, Nagraj Vasuki, covered in blood, sought rest at this sacred site in Prayagraj, as advised by Lord Vishnu. This is why devotees consider darshan at the Nagvasuki Temple essential, as a pilgrimage to the holy city of Prayag is deemed incomplete without it.

