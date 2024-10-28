Ambani's Diwali 2024 gift: Cashews, almonds and raisins for Reliance staff | WATCH unboxing video

Reliance Industries employees received Diwali gifts containing cashews, almonds, and raisins, continuing a tradition of festive giveaways. A viral video of an employee unboxing the gift has garnered over 1.6 million views, sparking discussions about corporate Diwali gifts.

Many Indian businesses are giving their staff presents in anticipation of Diwali, ranging from cash bonuses to dried fruits, nuts, and sweets. Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, gave its staff a box with three packets inside: cashew nuts, almonds, and raisins. Each packet was wrapped in a cotton bag.

A Reliance Jio Infocomm software engineer posted a video of herself opening the present. A white potli bag with one packet of cashew nuts, almonds, and raisins each lies inside the white box that reads "Deepawali Greetings" and "Shubh Deepawali" in Hindi and English.

The round box is accompanied by a card with a note from Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and the four young grandchildren of the family.

Also Read | Bengaluru techie gets 'boss's' text on WhatsApp, loses Rs 4.5 lakh in Diwali gift scam. Here's what happened

"Diwali gift from Jio company @client company," the Instagram user captioned the popular video, which has received over 1.6 million views.

More than 500 comments have been left on the video, showing how others are responding to the gift. One user claimed to have received an air fryer from their job, while another claimed to have received a financial bonus for Diwali 2024 from his employer.

Festive goodies have been given to Reliance staff on previous occasions. Similar Diwali presents were reportedly provided to staff members in prior years, carrying on the Ambani family's long-standing custom of giving considerate presents. The company's dedication to preserving the spirit of the holiday through modest yet heartfelt presents was demonstrated in 2023 when the staff got a pink box that was identical in appearance but included the same dry fruits, such as cashews, almonds, and raisins.

Also Read | MP Tejasvi Surya completes Ironman challenge: PM Modi, other BJP leaders applaud feat (WATCH)

Reliance employees were given a gift package in July of this year to commemorate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's marriage. Mukesh and Nita Ambani have a younger son named Anant.

Latest Videos