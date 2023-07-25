Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranveer Singh "will always scream" before shoot

As part of their promotional activities, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' attended a press conference in Kolkata for the launch of the song 'Dhindhora Baje Re', where Alia talked about how Ranveer brings energy to the set. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The song 'Dhindhora Baje' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has become a new earworm. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's rebel-in-love personas shine as they dance to Pritam's beats. The visually stunning red set takes a backseat to the duo's electrifying performance, captivating viewers. The song has become a favorite, garnering immense praise for Ranveer and Alia's chemistry and dynamic moves. As the film's promotional efforts continue, the stars recently attended a press conference in Kolkata, where Alia revealed Ranveer's secret to keeping the cast and crew energized during the song-making process.

During the press conference, Alia Bhatt showered praise on Ranveer Singh for his electrifying performance in the song 'Dhindhora Baje Re'.

Alia said, “Speaking of energy, honestly, when dancing with Ranveer Singh, if you don't put energy in then you are not going to be looked at at all.” She shared Ranveer Singh's strategy on set, stating that before shooting every song sequence, he "will always scream" to spread energy among the crew and people present on set.

In an interview, Alia revealed, “Ranveer has this thing before any take or before a shot he will always scream. He'll bring up everybody's energy on set, all the dancers, all the crowd, every technician is on some other level of energy at the end of it. So that also comes from him. He does that before every shot.”

'Dhindhora Baje Re' choreography

Alia Bhatt elaborated on the difficulty of mastering the dance steps in 'Dhindhora Baje Re'. She praised dance choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for her on-point instructions and guidance, which helped them ace the song. “We rehearsed for this song for quite some time for over a month, choreographed beautifully by Vaibhavi (Merchant) ma'am and it was not easy as the dance form is very intricate. We had that whole music piece, which we did together,” shared Alia.

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Earlier, Karan Johar shared with fans on social media that Rocky and Rani's love story is a real-life story. His late father Yash Johar had shared a family story with him. The story is about Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh, a vibrant and flamboyant young man who falls head over heels for the intelligent and attractive Rani, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. As they belong to contrasting backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each other's families before tying the knot.

The movie features esteemed actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others, adding to the film's star power. The film's music album has already struck a chord with the audience, with the released tracks garnering considerable popularity. All in all, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" appears poised to be a delightful cinematic experience. The film will release in theatres this Friday, July 28.

