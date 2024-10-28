Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh's emotional clash with Alice Kaushik leaves fans shocked [WATCH]

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 18,' Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik have an emotional argument, showing their struggles and the ups and downs of their friendship.

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 18,' Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik found themselves embroiled in an emotional argument that showcased their struggles. The tension began when Alice asked Eisha, "What felt bad?" Eisha seemed unsure about her emotions and expressed her confusion, saying, "I don't know, I'm emotional, what do I do?"

Alice felt hurt because she believed Eisha was neglecting their friendship. She pointed out that she had tried to check on Eisha several times but felt upset when she discovered that Eisha had been looking through her belongings. This revelation sparked further tension between them.

The promo clip released by the show's makers highlights their exchange, where Alice explains, "I found out you picked up my pouch to check how much space I had. Why wouldn’t I feel bad?" Eisha, trying to keep her cool, responded, "Don't talk to me in this tone; I'm speaking to you normally. Don't shout at me."

Their relationship has been complicated throughout the season, mixing friendship with occasional conflicts. A previous lighthearted moment turned awkward when Alice jokingly suggested that Eisha had feelings for their fellow contestant, Avinash Mishra. Despite their ups and downs, Eisha has stood by Alice, especially when they defended Avinash against various accusations.

As the show progresses, viewers are left wondering how this argument will impact Eisha and Alice's friendship and how they will navigate their emotions in the house. The dynamics in 'Bigg Boss 18' continue to captivate audiences with their blend of drama and camaraderie.

