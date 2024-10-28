Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri teases fans: Who should play Gandhiji in 'The Delhi Files'?

Following "The Kashmir Files," Abhishek Agarwal, a well-known producer, collaborated with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on "The Delhi Files" once more under the production umbrella "Abhishek Agarwal Arts" and Agnihotri's own production company "I Am Buddha."

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, whose work has always had a big impact, is currently preparing for The Delhi Files, his upcoming movie. The director is doing everything possible to make this production exceptional, delving deeply into research to achieve this goal as audience interest in it continues to grow. His careful selection of the ideal actor to play Gandhiji in the movie demonstrates his commitment to delivering the best to the cinema.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a picture with (left to right) Rajesh Khera, Joshua, Anupam Kher, Yagnesh Desai, Shantanu Moitra, as he asked the audience whom should he make Gandhiji in The Delhi Files. Opening up the question to the audience, he wrote, "Guess, who should I cast as Gandhi in #TheDelhiFiles? "

Speaking of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, following his wide recognition and admiration, he is poised to embark on another intense film journey with his upcoming feature, "The Delhi Files." Following "The Kashmir Files," Abhishek Agarwal, a well-known producer, collaborated with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on "The Delhi Files" once more under the production umbrella "Abhishek Agarwal Arts" and Agnihotri's own production company "I Am Buddha."

