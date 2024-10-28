PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's sizzling photoshoot in yellow saree stuns fans; SEE pics

TV actress Nia Sharma shared sizzling photos in a yellow saree on social media, captivating fans. Some even urged her to join 'Bigg Boss 18'.

Nia Sharma is very active on social media and often shares her photos and videos there. She has 8.1 million followers on Instagram alone.

Nia recently shared some pictures on Instagram in which she is giving bold poses in a yellow saree. In the caption of the pictures, the actress wrote, "oops! Par sajna to Hai hi nahi" (meaning oops! but there is no Sajna)

Internet users are reacting in various ways to Nia's pictures. For example, one user wrote, "OMG! Very beautiful."

Another user wrote in the comment box, "I loved these pictures. You are very beautiful Nia." One user commented, "Cutie in yellow." One user wrote, "Suhagan Chudail's magic is going on."

Some internet users are requesting Nia to participate in 'Bigg Boss 18'. As one user wrote, "Go to 'Bigg Boss 18'." Significantly, before the start of 'Bigg Boss 18', there was such a discussion that she would be seen as a contestant in this show. However, Nia herself apologized for not going to 'Bigg Boss 18' by writing a post on social media.

Talking about the work front, Nia was seen on TV this year in the show 'Suhagan Chudail'. She also appeared as a contestant in 'Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment'.

