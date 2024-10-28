Gamechanger for men's health? Now, wearable penis device can detect impotency, heart conditions & more

UK has just launched a revolutionary fitness tracker with a twist; it's a wearable device designed to be worn on the penis.

In a groundbreaking stride toward men's health, UK has just launched a revolutionary fitness tracker with a twist; it's a wearable device designed to be worn on the penis. This £220 "Tech Ring" from FirmTech can be worn during the act of sex or over night — and special sensors detect nocturnal erections while men are asleep.

Its advanced sensors track a man's nocturnal erections, recording data used to create what the creators dub an "erectile fitness score" displayed on a paired app. The Tech Ring not only serves as an early warning system for erectile dysfunction, or impotency, but can also flag potential circulatory issues that could hint at severe health conditions like heart disease and prostate complications.

"A healthy blood flow to the penis is crucial for erections, and difficulties here can be an alarm bell for conditions like hypertension and diabetes," explained Dr. Elliot Justin, the founder of FirmTech, reported DailyMail. Hypertension, often labeled the "silent killer" for its asymptomatic nature, elevates the risk of heart attacks and strokes, with approximately 4.2 million people in England unknowingly affected, according to NHS data.

Typically, men experience three to five nocturnal erections per night, each lasting around 45 minutes, which serves to flush the penis with fresh blood, maintaining tissue health. If the Tech Ring detects normal unconscious erections but issues during intimate moments, it might suggest psychological factors, such as stress, are at play. Conversely, if both types of erections show difficulties, a physical cause may be involved.

FirmTech envisions the Tech Ring as a tool akin to an electrocardiogram, which measures the heart's electrical activity but tailored for "men's favorite and most sensitive organ." The device’s design, a flexible rubber material that comfortably fits around the penis and scrotum, can be securely worn during both sleep and intimacy, with a clasp holding it in place. Medics have long cautioned men against rigid rings made from hard materials like metal, which, if stuck, can dangerously cut off oxygen to the penis, risking necrosis and requiring drastic intervention, sometimes even amputation.

Erectile dysfunction is a prevalent issue, particularly in aging men. NHS estimates reveal that nearly half of men aged 40 to 70 may experience it at some point. While occasional erectile issues may be normal, persistent difficulties warrant a visit to a GP or sexual health clinic. Medical providers offer treatments like Viagra, vacuum pumps, and psychological therapy to help address the root cause, whether physiological or psychological.

In cases where a health issue is suspected, further investigation may reveal hidden ailments like high blood pressure or hormonal imbalances.

