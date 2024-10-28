Dil-Luminati India tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh meets BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill

BJP spokesman Jaiveer Shergill welcomed Diljit Dosanjh to his Delhi home after the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 event in New Delhi. Their meet-and-greet video and pictures have gone viral.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed two consecutive gigs in Delhi as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, met with BJP national spokesman Jaiveer Shergill at his home. Jaiveer posted photos from their meet-and-greet on X. In one photograph, Diljit, clad in a black kurta-pyjama and red turban, poses with Jaiveer Shergill and his colleagues inside his Delhi house.

He shared the pictures and wrote, “Grateful for the visit from my friend and superstar @diljitdosanjh! His humility, kindness, and down-to-earth nature are inspiring for all. I always pray to Waheguru Ji for his success and good health and can't thank him enough for making the nation proud! Punjabi Chaaa Gayeee Oyeee (sic).”

The Bad Newwz actor made a triumphant comeback to India, starting off the Indian leg of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour on October 26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with a second performance on October 27. On Friday night, Diljit went to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to pray and ask blessings before the concerts began.

