Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Look at 5 favourites to replace Dutchman as manager

Manchester United has confirmed the departure of Erik ten Hag as manager after a challenging start to the season. Here's a look at top 5 favourites to replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Manchester United on Monday announced the sacking of Erik ten Hag as manager after a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season. Under his leadership, the club has recorded its worst beginning to a campaign in the Premier League era, currently sitting 14th in the table after nine matches and scoring only eight goals. With three consecutive draws in European competition, Ten Hag's record stands at just four wins in 13 games across all competitions this season, leading the club's decision-makers at Old Trafford to initiate a change.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024," the club said in a statement. "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," the club added. Here's a look at 5 managers that are likely favourites to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United's manager:

1. Ruud van Nistelrooy Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as the interim manager of Manchester United following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. "Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited," the club said in its statement. The former fan favourite returned to Old Trafford this summer, joining Ten Hag's coaching staff after turning down senior positions in other European clubs.

Van Nistelrooy has experience on the backroom staff of both the Netherlands national team and PSV Eindhoven, where he managed the first team starting in 2022. During his tenure, he led PSV to victory in the 2022 Johan Cruyff Shield and the 2022/23 KNVB Cup. However, he resigned at the end of his first season, citing a lack of support. At 48 years old, he may pose a risk due to his limited senior managerial experience, but he is well-acquainted with the expectations and standards of Manchester United, arguably better than many others.

2. Ruben Amorim Ruben Amorim's name is frequently mentioned for top managerial positions across Europe, with clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, and Chelsea considering the 39-year-old, who has made a significant impact at Sporting Lisbon. Under his leadership, Sporting ended a nearly 20-year title drought, winning two championships in four seasons while also developing a reputation for effective transfers—an area where Manchester United has struggled recently.

Earlier this month, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes endorsed Amorim, "Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to practice better football. They have been consistent, the signings have been right and they are in a very good moment. It’s a very well-prepared team. In relation to Amorim, it shows at this moment he is prepared. Coaching Sporting and winning championships is not easy, Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two. This shows that the work has been done well." “If he could manage to do the same in England, Spain or anywhere else, you will never know until you get there, but I am sure his qualities are there for everyone to see," Bruno had added.

3. Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate has ruled out an immediate return to football this month, but the Manchester United position would be hard to resist for the former England manager. His success in transforming England's culture and leading the team to consecutive European Championship finals has garnered interest from Manchester United, particularly given the challenges and toxicity surrounding the club since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. Additionally, he has a good relationship with sporting director Dan Ashworth from their time together at the FA.

4. Thomas Frank Thomas Frank has led Brentford to consistently exceed expectations in the Premier League, despite having one of the lowest wage and transfer budgets. His data-driven recruitment strategy has proven successful, and with Manchester United's recent struggles in the transfer market, an improved record in that area will be crucial for any potential manager. Frank may be ready to take on a bigger challenge, and few opportunities are greater than addressing the decline of Manchester United, making it intriguing to see how he would perform with more resources.

5. Xavi Hernandez Xavi Hernandez, an appealing option in the managerial market after leaving Barcelona this summer, stepped down following two-and-a-half successful seasons that included winning the 2022/23 La Liga title. His departure was unexpected, as he opted to leave the intense pressure of Barcelona amid the club's economic challenges. Before his tenure at Barcelona, he managed Al Sadd, leading them to the Qatar Stars League and several domestic cups. With his distinguished playing career, Xavi would likely command immediate respect in the Manchester United dressing room.

