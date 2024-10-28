Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan starrer sells THIS many tickets on Day 1 of advance bookings

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit, stands as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. With just a few days left until its grand release, the film’s trailer and soundtrack have kept fans captivated with its unique blend of horror and comedy. As excitement builds, the film is already showing promise at the box office, with over 17,000 tickets sold on the first day of advance booking, according to a statement from the makers.

The movie’s early ticket sales look strong, generating a gross value of ₹48 lakh (excluding blocked seats) on day one at the Indian box office. With approximately 1,030 shows lined up, the advance ticket sales have surpassed 17,000 tickets so far. Gujarat leads in sales, grossing ₹12 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at ₹11 lakh. If the current pace continues, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might reach the ₹1 crore mark in advance bookings by the end of the day.

In cities like Mumbai and Delhi, show listings have begun appearing on online ticketing platforms. National cinema chains such as PVR-INOX and Cinepolis have yet to open bookings, but selected theaters in smaller chains have already started selling tickets.

In this installment, Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, joining Triptii Dimri, the iconic Manjulika Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for a major release on November 1, 2024, aligning with the festive Diwali season.

The film is expected to clash with Singham Again at the box office, releasing on the same date. Reflecting on the release date, Kartik Aaryan shared with India Today that Diwali is such a significant period for audiences that it can support multiple big releases, making it a "bonanza for the audience."

