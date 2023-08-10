Jailer: Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say

Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' was released in theatres on August 10, 2023. A day later, it will compete at the box office with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'. However, industry insiders believe that these three films will co-exist harmoniously at the box office. Indeed, trade analysts predict 'Jailer' will have one of the largest openers in Tamil cinema history. Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan, among others, appear in the film.



Ramesh Bala, a trade specialist, told India Today. The audience in the South will favour 'Jailer' over 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'. "The majority of 'Jailer's' audience is from the South." It is also being released in Tamil and Telugu, which I believe are doing better than Hindi. As a result, Tamils and Telugus living in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities will go to witness it. The North of India, Maharashtra, and above are the key target audiences for 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'. However, the South will undoubtedly favour 'Jailer,' and after seeing that, they will watch 'Gadar 2' over the weekend. Hopefully, they won't interfere with each other's business. A 20% overlap would be possible. "'Gadar' and 'OMG 2' will compete," he stated.

"'Jailer' is an iconic film because it marks the coming together of multiple powerhouses - starting from the superstar Rajinikanth to a phenomenal director like Nelson Dilipkumar along with extraordinary musician Anirudh and powerhouse like Sunpictures," trade expert Akshaye Rathi said of the film's box office performance. bring to that, you have performers in the ensemble cast like Mohanlal sir, Jackie sir, and many more who would bring a lot of value to it."

"So I am truly hopeful that this power-packed team will bring together a great release, perhaps not in the North of India yet, but down South in Tamil Nadu and in Tamil-speaking pockets, this film will take one of the biggest openings in Tamil cinema," he added. And I'm confident that with 'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2', 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in the following week and 'Oppenheimer' in the following week, all of them can co-exist nicely. Simply because they all appeal to distinct demographics and audiences. So I am extremely optimistic about seeing fantastic times at the theatres because we finally have a week when there is something for every type of audience."

Finally, trade expert Taran Adarsh stated, "It will be a cakewalk for 'Jailer' in Tamil Nadu." There is only one horse race there. However, 'Gadar 2' is toofan in the Hindi circuit, speaking from the Hindi belt standpoint. Even if another Hindi picture had arrived, it would have been harmed. But I'm hoping 'Jailer' will find an audience as well. There is a lot of affection and admiration for Rajinikanth and his films. That man has a lot of admiration and devotion."

