Adipurush to Heart Of Stone-7 OTT releases THIS month

Entertainment
In the pipeline for August, OTT releases are Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Adipurush, and Satyaprem Ki Katha.
On June 29, Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani starred in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the film this month.
Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, and Gal Gadot will make their Hollywood debuts in this spy thriller. Alia will play the enemy, while Gal will play an intelligence worker.
Trailers for this climate-fiction thriller series are buzzing. In Odisha, London-based financial analyst Priya Das searches for the cause of her father's mysterious disappearance.
Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage feature in Adipurush, which opened on June 16. Netflix will show the Ramayana-based film this month.
Guns and Gulabs, starring Rajkumar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav, is one of August's most anticipated programmes. Netflix will release it on August 18, 2023.
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and Inaamulhaq play key parts in Laxman Utekar's film. JioCinema will launch the film on August 11 after a high box office.
On August 11, Disney+ Hotstar will premiere the action thriller series, directed and written by Vipul Amrutal Shah and starring Prem as Commando.