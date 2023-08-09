Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gadar 2 REVIEW: Is Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film worth watching? Read this

    Gadar 2 FIRST Review Out: Helmed by Anil Sharma's film features Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11th, 2023. 

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel gave a special screening of Gadar 2 for the Indian Army two days before the film's release. The performers and their crew were in Delhi for the same reason. According to reports, the Indian Army enjoyed the film and praised the actors' performances. This was likewise their uniform response.

    "The top brass of the Indian Army watched Gadar 2 last night with their respective families," a source close to Bollywood Hungama said. The film's creators were overjoyed to see their reaction, which included tears and applause at the viewing. They praised Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma's performances."

    The source added, “The movie's first screening received a thunderous response from them, and even better than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As they left the screening, they chanted ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ on their way out last night. The response from the crowd was super energetic and positive.”

    Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11, 2023. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, and the trailer promises action, drama, and Tara Singh's renowned cries. The teaser also teases a reference to the legendary handpump sequence.

    Sunny Deol previously stated, "I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment." "We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomises patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries," said director Anil Sharma.

    On August 11, Gadar 2 will clash with Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2. Sunny previously stated in an interview with Etimes, "I don't understand why people compare." Gadar lacked comprehension; they assumed it was a masala film, 'yeh purani type ki image hai, purane type ke gaane hai.' People, on the other hand, believed Lagaan was classic, and so forth. Gadar has been thoroughly demolished by the so-called film critics. It went on to become a popular film, and the audience adored it."

