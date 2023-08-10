Jailer REVIEW: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is all set to release in cinemas on August 10, 2023. Here's how the film would release with 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'. The film also features Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

Today (August 10) marks the global release of Rajinikanth's Jailer. It is said that superstar Rajini would make a powerful comeback with Jailer. Fans of Rajinikanth are already enjoying the release of Jailer in theatres. According to sources, the first Jailer programme would air in the United States at 6 a.m. IST. This film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer, has generated excitement among Rajini fans and throughout the Indian cinema industry.

The songs from Jailer, as well as the trailer, have all heightened hopes for the film. During the audio launch ceremony, Rajini had added further buzz with the Superstar title, Crow-Vulture Kutty Story. As a result, jailer fever has peaked among supporters in the last two weeks.

According to reports worldwide, Jailer first-day tickets are completely sold out till August 15. In fact, trade experts believe 'Jailer' is all set to take one of the biggest openings in Tamil Cinema. Fans are excited to witness Rajini play Muthuvel Pandiyan.

However, the celebrity travelled to the Himalayas without seeing the reactions of Jailer's admirers. Rajini returned to the Himalayas after four years and had previously interacted with the media.

When media approached him about the film Jailer, he answered, "You have to watch it and tell me about it." This caused followers to question if Rajini had seen Jailer. In this occasion, a video of Rajinikanth watching Jailer is trending on Twitter.

