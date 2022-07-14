Is Ram Gopal Varma GAY? Here's what the filmmaker has to say

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma claimed that he is not gay. However, he said, "If there is one man in this world who he wouldn't mind kissing, it is Bruce Lee."

Ram Gopal Varma is all set for the release of one of his most ambitious projects titled Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon. Before the release, the filmmaker spoke out in a recent interview about his next project's primary source of inspiration. Ram Gopal Varma also disclosed his crush on a specific individual.

In an interview with The Firstpost, the director admitted to being a huge fan of mixed martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Although Varma said he is not gay. But he admitted that Bruce Lee is the one man in the world he would not mind kissing. The director praised Lee's professional acting experience and noted his wonderful personality.

RGV said that there’s something incredibly different about Bruce Lee. The director thinks that it can’t be just his power and speed that made him achieve the fandom he enjoys today; instead, his great personality turned him into a huge phenomenon.

"Bruce Lee is noticeably different in a way that can't be explained by his strength or speed alone. I don't think the difference in punching power is much more than 10% to 15%. It is his personality, it is his screen presence, it is his eyes. He understands the power of his stay. He will give the audience the time to react to his punch. He makes them relish it,” said Ram Gopal Varma.

The director said that the 1973 film Enter The Dragon starring the renowned actor served as inspiration for his next picture during the same conversation. Even the film's title, he continued, was heavily influenced by the classic movie.

For those who don't know, Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon stars actress Pooja Bhalekar in the title role. In a recent interview with the Tribune, Bhalekar said that she started learning taekwondo at the young age of seven. For the next film, she had to go through a demanding three-year Jeet Kune Do training programme. On July 15, 2022, Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon is expected to be released.

