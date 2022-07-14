Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has beaten Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’; here’s how

    Tom Cruise-starrer fighter jet flick ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has beaten the collections of Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ at the box office.

    Hollywood
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    Paramount Pictures released its latest film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, last month in May The film starring actor Tom Cruise in the lead, has been flying higher since the day of its release in comparison with any other Paramount film, including Titanic.

    ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which is a sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, has surpassed James Cameron’s 1997 film ‘Titanic’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. This 2022 Tom Cruise-starrer has become Paramount Pictures’ number one (United States of India) domestic grossing film of all time, as claimed by a report in Collider.

    The 110-year-old production house has released hundreds of films in its history, including ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Titanic’. The former has been flying at the highest point in the sky, keeping the number one spot for itself. The film has now earned $601.9 million at the domestic box office; it has now surpassed Titanic’s total gross of $600.7 million.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise awarded with honorary Palme d'Or

    Quoting Brian Robbins, President and CEO of  Paramount Pictures, the report claimed that the movie is “a phenomenal motion picture”, and that they are taking “deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible”.

    ALSO READ: Is Tom Cruise obsessed with his looks? Here’s what his manager has to say

    Not only this, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has become a huge success for Tom Cruise as well. The film is now the highest-grossing film of his career ever. It has also earned more than $1 billion at the global box office.

    Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has most of its success coming from the action sequences that the film is infused with. These scenes have stood out the most in the film, especially some of those scenes, that could only be filmed once due to the set blowing away.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
