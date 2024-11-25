IPL Auction 2025: Urvashi Rautela's post on Rishabh Pant becoming highest bid for LSG grabs attention

Urvashi Rautela has previously intimated that she and Rishabh Pant were romantically linked, although for a short time. Although it has been a while since the claimed incident, Urvashi never misses an opportunity to write a mysterious message regarding 'RP'. Last Sunday was no different. Urvashi posted about what appears to be a manifestation as soon as it was known that Rishabh Pant had been the most expensive player this year at the IPL Auction.

She posted a series of images of herself beside the enigmatic remark. Urvashi wore a blue attire in the images. She paired the dress with a crimson belt with a rose on it. Urvashi shared a snapshot and wrote, sharing the photo, Urvashi wrote, “Jo lafz kahu woh hojaye." Social media users believed that the cryptic post was connected to Rishabh. They teased her with Rishabh’s name in the comments section.

About Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant Rumours:

On Sunday at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Rishabh Pant, the former Delhi Capitals captain, was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 27 crore, the biggest offer in the tournament's history. Rishabh outbid former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 winning skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was sold to Punjab Kings for a hefty Rs 26.75 crore on Sunday.



Urvashi Rautela frequently makes news for her reported relationship with cricketer Rishabh Pant. Back in 2022, the actress said that a particular "RP" kept her waiting for hours, leading others to believe it was meant at the cricketer. She also posted mysterious messages about love and heartbreak, and she was in Australia at the same time as Pant for Team India's match. However, she clarified that the RP in her life is her co-star, Ram Pothineni.



Despite the statement, fan pages and memes featuring the two continued to flood the internet. In September this year, she talked with NDTV and remarked, “Regarding the persistent rumours linking me with RP (Rishabh Pant), I want to clarify that these memes and rumours are unfounded. I prefer to keep my personal life private. My focus remains on my career and the work I am passionate about. It’s important to address such matters with transparency and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. I don’t understand why meme material pages get super excited."

“Dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumours about my personal life can be challenging. I handle it by focusing on how I can control my work and my personal growth. I choose to address rumours with clarity and honesty while maintaining my privacy and not letting speculation distract me from my career. Surrounding myself with supportive people and staying grounded in my values helps me manage the pressure and stay focused on my goals," she added.

