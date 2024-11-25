ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

Currently, car sensors used in Indian car manufacturing are imported, leading to higher prices. ISRO is taking a significant step to develop these sensors indigenously, which is expected to lower car prices.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

Car Sensor

ISRO Chairman Somanath shared this information at an event in Bengaluru. Sensors for rockets and spacecraft are complex and made in India. However, car sensors are imported. ISRO has now revealed plans to change this.

article_image2

Most cars in India use foreign sensors. Since ISRO manufactures sensors for rockets and spacecraft, they can produce car sensors at lower costs for manufacturers. ISRO Chairman S Somanath urged car manufacturers to collaborate on this initiative.

article_image3

ISRO is focusing on manufacturing more components in India. They have successfully produced parts previously imported and are now exporting them globally. Technology transfer is also crucial, says Somanath.

article_image4

An IT-BT industry official stated that manufacturing sensors in India will boost the economy of states with EV and automobile factories. Localization will reduce vehicle costs and benefit startups. Many startups and investors at a tech summit expressed interest.

article_image5

An automation sector representative working closely with the government called it a good initiative that will rapidly develop Karnataka's growing automobile and technology sector.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE

10 Most Viewed Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week-Amid-Market-Rebound

10 Most Viewed Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week-Amid-Market-Rebound

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon