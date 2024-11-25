ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

Currently, car sensors used in Indian car manufacturing are imported, leading to higher prices. ISRO is taking a significant step to develop these sensors indigenously, which is expected to lower car prices.

Car Sensor

ISRO Chairman Somanath shared this information at an event in Bengaluru. Sensors for rockets and spacecraft are complex and made in India. However, car sensors are imported. ISRO has now revealed plans to change this.

Most cars in India use foreign sensors. Since ISRO manufactures sensors for rockets and spacecraft, they can produce car sensors at lower costs for manufacturers. ISRO Chairman S Somanath urged car manufacturers to collaborate on this initiative.

ISRO is focusing on manufacturing more components in India. They have successfully produced parts previously imported and are now exporting them globally. Technology transfer is also crucial, says Somanath.

An IT-BT industry official stated that manufacturing sensors in India will boost the economy of states with EV and automobile factories. Localization will reduce vehicle costs and benefit startups. Many startups and investors at a tech summit expressed interest.

An automation sector representative working closely with the government called it a good initiative that will rapidly develop Karnataka's growing automobile and technology sector.

