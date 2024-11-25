Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

From Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin, here are 5 Bollywood actresses who faced public scrutiny and blame following their high-profile divorces.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

Bollywood Divorces: Actresses Often Blamed

Marriages in Bollywood often face public scrutiny. Actresses are frequently blamed for high-profile divorces. This list features 5 actresses who faced such criticism.

article_image2

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's Divorce

Malaika Arora faced public backlash after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Netizens blamed her for leaving him after eighteen years of marriage. She is now with Arjun Kapoor.

article_image3

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap's Divorce

Kalki Koechlin faced blame for her divorce from Anurag Kashyap, despite his support. She now has a daughter, Sappho, with Guy Hershberg.

article_image4

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya sparked rumors and blame. Speculation about a large alimony settlement fueled public criticism.

article_image5

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's Divorce

Amrita Singh faced public blame after her divorce from Saif Ali Khan. They share two children, Sara and Ibrahim. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

article_image6

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Divorce

Sussanne Khan faced public scrutiny after her divorce from Hrithik Roshan. They have two sons. She is now with Arslan Goni, and Hrithik is with Saba Azad.

