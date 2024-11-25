Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding will blend tradition and modernity with over 8 hours of Telugu Brahmin rituals. The intimate celebration honors their cultural roots and commitment to each other

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Marriage

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya is set to marry on December 4th as per reports. The marriage is said to be rooted in Telugu traditions and would be culturally rooted

According to sources close to the couple, the wedding will follow over 8 hours of traditional Telugu Brahmin rituals. The couple is committed to honoring these customs and paying close attention to every detail of the sacred ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala has always valued her cultural heritage, and this wedding will be a tribute to her deep-rooted connection to tradition. The ceremony will reflect her grounded nature and commitment to honoring her heritage while celebrating her modern values

Before the wedding, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged in a traditional ceremony, sharing happy moments with their fans on Instagram. Their engagement and upcoming wedding have generated excitement and anticipation among their supporters

