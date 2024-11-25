Bigg Boss 18: Eisha breaks down after Alice’s eviction, tensions rise with Avinash ahead of nominations

Bigg Boss 18 sees emotional turmoil as Eisha breaks down after Alice's eviction, while tensions rise between her and Avinash ahead of the crucial nomination round.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha breaks down after Alice eviction, tensions rise with Avinash ahead of nominations
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 promises an intense shift in the game dynamics as the nomination round introduces a new twist. In this upcoming episode, Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun face a unique challenge. Bigg Boss sends them into a room together, where they must mutually decide who will be nominated for elimination. This added pressure is bound to stir emotions and further test their relationships within the house.

Meanwhile, Eisha Singh and Abhinav Mishra, whose close friendship has captured viewers’ attention, find themselves in a deeply emotional conversation. Eisha proposes that they both nominate themselves for elimination in an effort to avoid bias and improve their standing in the race. Abhinav, ever the loyal friend, listens attentively and considers her suggestion seriously. Their conversation underscores the depth of their bond and their mutual commitment to each other’s success in the game, adding a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing season.

Chum and Shrutika, who are also exploring the option of self-nomination, engage in a heated discussion about the process, reflecting the growing intensity in the house. At the same time, Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar are seen deep in strategy talks, focused on how they can survive and thrive in this highly competitive environment. With alliances shifting and rivalries forming, the nomination round proves to be a critical moment for everyone involved.

In the most emotional moment of the week, Alice Kaushik was evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Her departure shocked the house, especially leaving Eisha and Avinash devastated. Eisha, visibly upset, broke down in tears, struggling with the loss of her close friend. Alice, in a final act of kindness, urged her friends to continue fighting for the Bigg Boss trophy. The emotional atmosphere was heightened by a special appearance from actress Hina Khan, who shared her journey of battling third-stage breast cancer. Hina’s strength and resilience left a lasting impact on both the contestants and the audience, reminding everyone of the importance of perseverance in the face of life’s challenges.

