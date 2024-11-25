India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Jasprit Bumrah led India to a dominant 295-run victory in Perth, showcasing remarkable leadership and skill, with key contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and a standout bowling performance, propelling India to the top of the World Test Championship standings.

Jasprit Bumrah captained a determined Indian side to their most commanding Test victory on Australian soil, securing a massive 295-run win in a stunning turnaround that will be etched in the country's cricketing history. The stand-in skipper led from the front, taking a match haul of 8/72, as India bowled out Australia for 238 in 58.4 overs, chasing a daunting target of 534, on the fourth afternoon of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Also read: Jasprit Bumrah era begins? Fans go berserk as Perth hero leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil This resounding victory catapulted India to the top of the World Test Championship standings with 61.11 percentage points. India now lead 1-0 in the five-Test series, with regular captain Rohit Sharma set to take over for the Day/Night Test starting December 6 in Adelaide. Here's a look back at how India clinched the famous Perth win:

Controversial toss, India's batting collapse With India reeling under the shock 0-3 whitewash at home by New Zealand, all eyes were on Bumrah and Co. as they geared up for the Australians. The toss was crucial and the stand-in skipper surprised several fans and experts by opting to bat first on pitch that looked like a typical Perth green top. The team struggled to handle the seam movement on the surface, while the Australian bowlers hit their stride from the very first ball, bundling India out for just 150 runs. Debutant Nitish Reddy's resilient 41, paired with Rishabh Pant's explosive 37, provided the only bright spots in India's otherwise disappointing first innings.

How Bumrah left Australia reeling Few teams have managed to bounce back after being bowled out for 150 on the opening day, but this Indian side has repeatedly proven it is built differently. At first, Bumrah's decision to bat first appeared to backfire. However, what followed was extraordinary, as the Indian skipper’s brilliant five-wicket haul dismantled Australia, bowling them out for a mere 104 runs. Bumrah's extraordinary skill and unwavering self-belief during Australia's first-innings collapse were the foundation of India's remarkable victory.

“You know, I played here in 2018. I remembered that when you start here the wicket is generally soft but as the game progresses it becomes easier. This wicket was a little bit spicy from the last one I played here but we were well prepared,” said Bumrah after the match about the decision at the toss. “I told the players to have faith in yourselves and also trust the process because you know over here you have an opportunity to do something special,” the stand-in captain added.

'New King' Jaiswal announces arrival in Australia in style After India secured a 46-run lead, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul took center stage, wearing down the Australian bowlers in the second innings with resilience and determination. The pair stitched together a brilliant 201-run partnership for the opening wicket. While Rahul eventually fell, Jaiswal carried on, skillfully balancing caution with aggression to score a magnificent 161. His innings came to an end when he misjudged a half-tracker from Mitchell Marsh, a delivery he could have dispatched anywhere.

Dubbed as the 'New King' by Australian media ahead of the Perth opener, Jaiswal left even stand-in captain Bumrah impressed. "That was Jaiswal's best Test innings so far. He left the ball well. He likes to attack but he left a lot of balls," India's stand-in skipper Bumrah said after India thrashed the hosts by 295 runs in the series-opener.

Virat Kohli smashes record-breaking 30th Test century Alongside Jaiswal’s heroics, Virat Kohli ended his 16-month century drought in emphatic fashion. After struggling with an average of 15 on rank turners in the previous series against New Zealand, Kohli roared back to form in Perth. He reached his 30th Test hundred in style, taking 143 balls, and celebrated with visible elation. Kohli blew flying kisses to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands at the Optus Stadium, applauding his milestone. Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 off 143 balls, an innings laced with eight fours and two sixes. Powered by Kohli’s brilliant century, India declared their second innings at 487/6, setting an imposing target of 534 for Australia.

With his 30th Test century, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for the most Test hundreds (7) by an Indian on Australian soil. Jack Hobbs holds the overall overseas record with 9. Kohli also became the leading run-scorer by a visiting batter in Australia, overtaking Hobbs (9). Don Bradman holds the record for most centuries by a visiting batter in any country (11 in England). Kohli is also now the first visiting batter to score multiple Test hundreds at Perth Stadium. Marnus Labuschagne leads overall with three. Kohli also joined Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34) as the fourth Indian to score 30+ Test centuries. "I didn't see Virat out of form - difficult to judge that on difficult pitches. But he was good in the nets," said Bumrah after India's emphatic win.

Bumrah-Siraj show dismantle Australia Before the Test, Bumrah spoke about embracing challenges, and he truly delivered across all four days. His leadership was evident in how he strategically allowed Mohammed Siraj (match haul of five wickets), debutants Harshit Rana (four wickets), and Nitish Reddy (41, 37 not out, and one wicket) to bowl from the Member's End, utilizing the low bounce to their advantage. Washington Sundar also played a vital role, contributing two wickets and 29 runs. The team management's decision to include him over Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who collectively have over 850 Test wickets, proved effective as Sundar helped clean up the tail.

Starting the day at 12/3 in pursuit of a daunting 534, it was only a matter of time before Australia succumbed. Despite a counter-attacking 89 from Travis Head, the inevitable collapse eventually came, sealing India's dominant victory. While the historic Gabba 2021 triumph holds a special place in the hearts of Indian fans, Perth 2024 will rank alongside it as a testament to grit and belief, a victory few outside the Indian dressing room thought possible. Also read: India thrash Australia in Perth: Fans applaud emphatic win despite no Rohit Sharma, Gill and Shami

