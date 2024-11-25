AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

In an extraordinary display of innovation, a 16-year-old boy named Devdutt from Kerala has created a groundbreaking device that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to complete his homework in his own handwriting.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 3:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

In an extraordinary display of innovation, a 16-year-old boy named Devdutt from Kerala has created a groundbreaking device that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to complete his homework in his own handwriting. The innovative device integrates advanced AI algorithms with a robotic arm designed to mimic the unique nuances of his handwriting.

Devdutt’s machine works by replicating the distinct features of his handwriting—curves, slants, and even subtle pressure variations. The teenager trained the AI model by feeding it extensive samples of his handwriting. The machine, which combines a custom-built hardware setup and sophisticated software, can accurately transcribe text provided digitally into handwritten notes, making it indistinguishable from his original work.

While initially conceived as a personal project to simplify his schoolwork, the invention has broader implications. Devdutt’s innovative approach has sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts, who see potential applications for people with disabilities or professions requiring handwritten documentation at scale.

A user wrote, "This would be good for students with disabilities. May be they won't need shadow writers then."

Another user commented, "They say the laziest men make the best innovators - it is apparently true!"

Appreciating the innovation, a third user wrote, "More than writing i appreciate that page turn technology it's amazing."

