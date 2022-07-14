Emergency: Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi; actress unveils her first look

Kangana Ranaut revealed 'Emergency's first look on Instagram, where she can be seen wearing a saree and clutching her spectacles in one hand.

In her forthcoming film Emergency, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut debuted her first look as the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Last year, Kangana stated that she will be directing "Emergency."

She revealed her outfit on Instagram, where you can see her wearing a saree and carrying her spectacles. She posted the flyer on Facebook, “Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins."

For Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is taking on the role of director once more. She previously directed the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Although Emergency is a political drama, the actress has already stated that it is not a biography of Indira Gandhi. "It is not an Indira Gandhi biography. It is a lavish historical drama. She was reported by Hindustan Times as saying, "To be precise, it is a political drama that would benefit my generation in comprehending the socio-political environment of contemporary India.

On social media, the actress frequently posts information about her movie. She published a few posts last month showing off her makeover. She also presented David Malinowski, a makeup artist who has won an Oscar and a BAFTA, who assisted her in becoming her persona. She posted a few images in which David is seen advising her on her appearance and assisting her with cosmetics.

The box office performance of Kangana Ranaut's most recent theatrical film, Dhaakad, was awful. The Razneesh Ghai-directed movie failed to make even Rs 3 crore after it finished its run in theatres. According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the action movie starring Kangana Ranaut's production company is operating at a loss of Rs 78 crore. The movie allegedly made Rs 2.58 crore during the course of its theatrical run.