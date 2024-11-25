Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding news: Here's what 'Pushpa 2' actress has to say

During the Pushpa 2 pre-release event in Chennai, Rashmika Mandanna was questioned about the man she wants to marry. She was also asked if the man was in the film industry.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appear to be open about their romance. Days after Vijay acknowledged that he is in a relationship and images of Rashmika and Vijay on a covert lunch date went viral, the Pushpa 2 actor spoke out about her wedding preparations. Rashmika was in Chennai on Sunday night for the launch of Pushpa 2's new single, Kissik. During the occasion, the hosts questioned Rashmika if she would marry someone from within or outside the film business. Everyone burst out laughing after seeing her reaction.

“Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we’ll find out you the boy," the host said. “Everyone knows about it," she said, leaving Allu Arjun and everyone in the hall in splits. The crowds erupted into big cheers.

“I know what answer you want, I know it well," Rashmika added, leaving everyone in splits. The host prodded her, requesting her to shed light on her coy answer since he was ‘unaware’ about the reference. Rashmika replied, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally."

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Dating Rumours:

Rashmika and Vijay had long been reported to be dating. Despite their claims that they are only friends, Vijay recently admitted that he is in a relationship. In an interview with Curly Tales, Vijay said, “I have (dated a co-star before). I’m 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it’s a choice not to."

Would you marry someone from the film industry or not?#RashmikaMandanna : "EVERYONE KNOWS ABOUT IT...!!" pic.twitter.com/PH7GIZykCn — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 24, 2024

Vijay and Rashmika first collaborated in Geetha Govindam, which was released in 2018. Rumours about their connection began after the film was released. Speculation about their connection emerged when they performed in Dear Comrade in 2019. They have frequently been photographed on vacation together since.

Meanwhile, Rashmika may be seen in Pushpa 2. She reprises her role as Srivalli in the film, which will be released on December 5. The film also stars Allu Arjun.

