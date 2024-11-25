Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couple to sell streaming rights like Nayanthara, Vignesh? Read on

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming wedding in December has sparked excitement, with reports suggesting major OTT platforms are competing for streaming rights. The grand event, organized by Nagarjuna, is expected to be a star-studded affair, drawing global attention due to the couple’s widespread popularity

Naga Chaitanya and 'Made in Heaven' actress Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly set to tie the knot in December. According to industry buzz, multiple streaming platforms have approached the couple to acquire the rights to stream their wedding, similar to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s documentary-style wedding showcase on Netflix.

A report from Deccan Chronicle claims that Netflix is a frontrunner among the platforms vying for the rights. Sources suggest that the platform's vast reach across 190 countries and its expertise in creating high-profile marketing campaigns make it a top choice. The wedding, expected to feature prominent stars from Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood, could garner significant global attention if streamed on Netflix. Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, had also appeared in Nayanthara's Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

Insiders revealed that the streaming platforms' interest is due to the couple's pan-Indian appeal. Naga Chaitanya, recognized as a rising star, has a considerable following among non-Telugu audiences as well, particularly on OTT platforms. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala has gained prominence through her performances in Telugu films like Major, Tamil projects like Ponniyin Selvan, and Hindi web series such as Made in Heaven. Her role in the American movie Monkey Man has further expanded her global fan base.

The source also noted that the wedding arrangements are being overseen by Nagarjuna, described as a "seasoned pan-India star." The ceremony is anticipated to be a grand and star-studded affair, given the Akkineni family’s reputation for hosting lavish events.

The couple has chosen Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad as their wedding venue, with the event scheduled for December 4. Neither Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, nor Nagarjuna has officially commented on the streaming deal rumors or the wedding details. If the streaming deal materializes, the wedding is expected to become one of the most-watched events in the Indian entertainment world, underscoring the global appeal of its lead stars.

