IPL Auction 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and family skip event; Juhi Chawla, Jahnavi Mehta bids for KKR [WATCH]

The IPL 2024 mega auction unfolds in Jeddah, with 84 players under the hammer, including stars like KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and his family were absent from representing Kolkata Knight Riders, leaving Jay Mehta and Jahnavi Mehta and Juhi Chawla to lead KKR’s strategic moves at the table

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

The IPL mega auction is going on in full swing. The auction is taking place at Jeddah's Abadi Al Johar area. 84 players are up for grabs during the 2-day mega auction. Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan have attended the auction over the years for KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). However, all three missed this year's auction. Aryan is probably busy with his directorial debut and Shah Rukh and Suhana is shooting for their upcoming movie 'King'. This is probably the reason why all three Khans missed this years mega auction.

Juhi Chawla, KKR's co-owner, had earlier shared an update from her flight, hinting at her arrival in Jeddah for the auction. Despite this, she was not seen at the auction table. Her husband, Jay Mehta, and their daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, represented KKR instead. Jahnavi, a familiar face at recent auctions, impressed fans once again with her strategic insights and evident passion for cricket.

The auction pool this year boasts big names, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and Kagiso Rabada. A total of 577 players have been shortlisted, making it a much-anticipated event. At the end of Day 1, Rishab Pant sold for 27 crores who fetched the highest bid.

In a memorable IPL 2024 season, KKR secured their third title with a resounding eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The showdown at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium featured exceptional performances from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh, who guided KKR’s chase after the bowlers limited SRH to a modest total.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: 'Kissik' song OUT! Allu Arjun and Sreeleela light up stage with killer moves

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the triumph by sharing moments with fans on social media, attributing the success to the team’s dedication and spirit. This victory added another chapter to KKR’s illustrious legacy, reaffirming their status as a powerhouse in IPL history.

