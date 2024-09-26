Is Bachchan family neglecting Aishwarya Rai? Simi Garewal reacts to the gossip

For some weeks, there have been talks that Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family are not getting along. Check out Simi Garewal's reaction to the situation.

Rumours have circulated for several weeks that the Bachchan family and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are becoming increasingly tense. It all started when Aishwarya showed up separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchan's wedding. Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding alongside his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, as well as his sister Shweta Bachchan and her children. The rumours don't seem to cease at all.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just got the SIIMA 2024 Award for her role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. However, none of the Bachchan family members desired for the actress. Her spouse, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also absent from the occasion. Ash was joined by his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Dubai.

Also Read: Kiran Rao rejected Aamir Khan's audition for 'Laapataa Ladies' for THIS reason

An Instagram group named Jagruuk Jantaa posted a video on how the Bachchans are supposedly neglecting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, actress Simi Garewal has responded fiercely to these allegations. She commented on the video, "You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares daughter Raha's birth played a huge role in signing the film 'Jigra'

A screenshot of the same was published on Reddit, resulting in a fresh topic of conversation about the Bachchan family. The user stated, "I've linked to the Instagram post below. The remark is still there, and I double-checked that it did not come from a false account."

In the comments, netizens are asking Simi Garewal to disclose what is exactly happening. One person wrote, "So spill the tea na Simi aunty. This sub will love your insights." Another commented, "Isn't Simi Bachchan family friend? She is probably trying to say its not AB's fault and we don't know anything about what Ash did - I am just translating what I think Simi is trying to say."

Navya Nanda recently drew heat for her remarks on Alia Bhatt's Paris Fashion Week 2024 tweet. Some netizens questioned her for not supporting her mother, Aishwarya, who also walked the ramp this year.

Further in this entertainment news, speculations of a strained relationship between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had circulated for some time. Ash was sighted a few days ago sans her wedding band. However, she later shut down any rumours by wearing her ring. So yet, neither Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek, nor anybody else in the family has responded to the rumours about them.

Latest Videos