Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Njan Kandatha Sare, directed by Varun G. Panicker, will be released in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Njan Kandatha Sare Movie Review: Njan Kandatha Sare, directed by Varun G. Panicker, will be released in theatres on November 22, 2024. The film, which was produced by Prakash Highline, Ameer Abdulazeez, and Deepu Karunakaran under Highline Pictures, Ameer Abdulazeez Productions, and Lemon Productions, stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Baiju Santhosh, Deepu Karunakaran, Anoop Menon, and Mareena Michael Kurisingal. Njan Kandatha Sare, with its fascinating storyline and outstanding behind-the-scenes personnel, aims to enchant spectators.

Njan Kandatha Sare's Synopsis

Joekuttan, a cab driver, goes to a lodge in quest of a female companion, only to witness a crime. When he tries to report the incident to the police, he becomes caught in unforeseeable circumstances that lead him into even deeper difficulties.

Njan Kandatha Sare Cast

Indrajith Sukumaran, Baiju Santhosh, Sudheer Karamana, Deepu Karunakaran, Anoop Menon, Sabumon, Alencier Lopez, Mareena Michael Kurisingal, Parvathy Arun, Sampath Ram, Biju Pappan, Mallika Sukumaran, Balaji Sharma, Gibin Gopinath, Binoj Kulathoor, Ajith Dhanwanthari, Sharath Vinayak, Surya Rajesh, and Anjana Appukkuttan star in the film.

Njan Kandatha Sare Crew

Varun G Panicker directs the film, which Prakash Highline and Ameer Abdulazeez produce. Deepu Karunakaran serves as a co-producer. Arun Karimuttam wrote the screenplay. Prasanth Krishna does the cinematography, while MS Aiyappan Nair does the editing.

The trailer was edited by Arun Thomas AKD. Executive producer Babu R, art director Sabu Ram, and creative director Sharath Vinayak (Lemon Productions) round up the core crew. Manu Ramesan composed the music, RJ Karthiking wrote the lyrics, and Niranj Suresh, Amal Jose, Vipin Xavier, and Vineeth Kumar provided vocals, with accompaniment by the VoxosAAA Vocal Ensemble. Dr. Aashish Jose Illickkal contributed sound mixing, S Murugan was the production controller, Azeez Palakkad designed the costumes, and Pradeep Vithura did the makeup. Chief associate director Sanju Ambadi, DI by M5 Media Works, and VFX by DTM (Digital Turbo Media) all contribute to the film's production excellence.

Additional team members include Finance Controller Santhosh Balaramapuram, Production Executive Hari Kattakada, and Production Manager Kurian Joseph. Jayaprakash Athaloor captures the stills, with PRO Vazhoor Jose and Anand Rajendran designing the posters, and Rabbit Box Ads handles the marketing. The film's soundtrack label is the Manorama soundtrack, and Lemon Productions Box Office distributes it.

Njan Kandatha Sare was well anticipated and delivered an unforgettable cinematic experience.

