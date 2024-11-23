IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jasprit Bumrah leads India's dominance with 11th 5-wicket haul in Tests; WATCH moment

India’s stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, started the proceedings of Day 2 in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth with yet another masterclass.

India’s stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, started the proceedings of Day 2 in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth with yet another masterclass. The Indian pacer claimed his 11th 5-wicket haul in Test cricket to leave Australia struggling at 70 for the loss of 8 wickets.

After a remarkable spell on Day 1, where he bowled 10 overs for just 17 runs and took four wickets, Bumrah continued to torment the Australian batters. In his very first ball of Day 2, he dismissed Alex Carey, who was caught in the slips, completing his five-wicket haul and solidifying India’s hold on the match.

With this wicket, Bumrah now has 37 wickets from 8 matches on Australian soil.

Bumrah's brilliance on Day 1 of Perth Test

The decision to bowl first after India was bowled out for a mere 150 in their first innings had drawn some criticism, but Bumrah’s exceptional leadership and strategy quickly turned the tide. The Indian bowlers, led by Bumrah, reduced Australia to a paltry 67/7 by Stumps on Day 1.

Bumrah’s pace and precision were on full display, with the 29-year-old quick dismantling Australia’s top order. In his opening spell, he dismissed both openers, Nathan McSweeny and Usman Khawaja, before sending the dangerous Steve Smith packing for a golden duck. His fiery spell was a turning point in the match, leaving Australia on the back foot.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) and debutant Harshit Rana (1/33) also played key roles, maintaining pressure and ensuring Australia’s middle order crumbled on Day 1 under the relentless attack. Bumrah’s tactical brilliance saw him bring himself back into the attack for two short bursts in the final hour of the day’s play, where he claimed the wicket of Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins.

With his five-wicket haul now in the books, Bumrah’s performance has been a reminder of why he is one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

