Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Kochi: The actress who had previously leveled allegations against several actors has announced her decision to withdraw the complaints. She stated that she would soon send an email to the Special Investigation Team requesting the withdrawal of her cases. The actress cited a lack of support from both the government and the media as key factors in her decision. She further expressed her dissatisfaction with the government's reluctance to reveal the truth about the POCSO case filed against her. She has levelled serious sexual assault allegations against actors Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, and Jayasurya. Her decision to withdraw comes amid the fallout from her revelations, which followed the release of the Hema Committee report and sparked widespread controversy in the state.

