Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

The actress who accused actors M Mukesh MLA, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, and Jayasurya of sexual assault has decided to withdraw her complaint.

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Kochi: The actress who had previously leveled allegations against several actors has announced her decision to withdraw the complaints. She stated that she would soon send an email to the Special Investigation Team requesting the withdrawal of her cases. The actress cited a lack of support from both the government and the media as key factors in her decision. She further expressed her dissatisfaction with the government's reluctance to reveal the truth about the POCSO case filed against her. She has levelled serious sexual assault allegations against actors Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, and Jayasurya. Her decision to withdraw comes amid the fallout from her revelations, which followed the release of the Hema Committee report and sparked widespread controversy in the state.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Man dies after consuming alcohol mixed with water meant for ambulance battery anr

Kerala: Man dies after consuming alcohol mixed with water meant for ambulance battery

Kerala Gold Rate November 21 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 21 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; check details

Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi anr

Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi

Kerala: Setback for Saji Cheriyan as court orders CB probe in Mallapally speech case, quashes police report dmn

Kerala: Setback for Saji Cherian as court orders CB probe in Mallapally speech case, quashes police report

Palakkad Byelection : Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality anr

Palakkad Bypoll: Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality

Recent Stories

Navi Mumbai Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over threat to national security See PICS vkp

Navi Mumbai: Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over 'threat to national security'; See PICS

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works gcw

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works

Karnataka Koppal Annadaneshwar mutt waqf property removal lingayat community vkp

Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers ATG

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon