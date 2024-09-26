Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiran Rao rejected Aamir Khan's audition for 'Laapataa Ladies' for THIS reason

    Aamir Khan, the producer of 'Laapataa Ladies' auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role but was turned down since he was a larger name than the film required.

    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official Oscar entry for 2025. The film is up for a Best Foreign Film nomination. Laapataa Ladies stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. However, Aamir Khan, the film's producer, also sought a role. He even auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role but was turned down since he was a larger name than the film required.

    Aamir Khan stated, "The story was really good, and there was a very good character in it. I thought I'd share this story with Kiran; she might like it. I wanted to play a role in the film, but Kiran said, 'You are a very huge star, my film is modest, you will disbalance it.' I suggested, 'Let me give a screen test and see whether I'm a good fit for the character.' So, I administered the screen test."

    He went on, "After giving the screen test, both Kiran and I enjoyed it, but we were also concerned that if I appeared as a star, people would have expectations. We felt that I should not appear in the film in any case." Following this, the actor indicated to Kiran Rao that he is willing to undergo a complete transformation in appearance, similar to Robert Downey Jr. in Tropic Thunder, but the director's response discouraged him, "Main huliya badal dunga," to which Kiran replied, "Toh faida kya hai," he recalled.

    The film follows the misfortunes of two young brides who get lost on the same train. The film is based on Biplab Goswami's award-winning story. The film made Rs 75 lakh on its first day, Rs 1.45 crore on the second day, and R 1.7 crore on the third day, resulting in a total of Rs 3.75 crore for the weekend. As of May 2, 2024, the film earned Rs 24.1 crore in India and Rs 25.26 crore worldwide.

