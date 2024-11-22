Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Zebra Movie Review: Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller, 'Zebra,' opened after a long wait. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Amrutha Iyengar star in Eashvar Karthic's directorial debut. Satyadev got his first pan-India release.

First Published Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Zebra Twitter Review: Satyadev Kancharana's next action thriller, Zebra, has finally hit theatres after a lengthy wait. In his directorial debut, Eashvar Karthic wrote and directed the film, which stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Amrutha Iyengar in the female roles. It also marks Satyadev's first pan-India release.

White-collar fraudsters plot an incredible theft, but they fight a lethal criminal. The film explores the line between love, life, right and wrong.

Netizens react to Satyadev's Zebra movie. This week, just two films are released in Tollywood. Both have a good buzz, with Vishwak Sen and Satyadev fronting the projects. Enthusiastic cinema enthusiasts who purchased the first show's tickets to the Zebra movie have given their thoughts on what the picture is about. Check out these intriguing tweets to help you understand the film better.

Zebra: Cast and crew

Satyadev plays Surya, Dhananjaya as Adhi, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Swathi, Amrutha Iyengar as Aaradhya, Sunil, Satya, Suresh Chandra Mohan, Ramaraju, Kalyani Natarajan, and Arjun Pandey play supporting parts.

Eashvar Karthic directed and co-wrote the script and plot. Meeraqh authored the lines for Zebra, which Old Town Production and Padmaja Films Private Limited produced. Ravi Basrur created the film's complete sound and music. Sathya Ponmar was behind the camera.

