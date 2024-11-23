Palakkad By-Election: BJP’s C Krishnakumar takes early lead; eyes landslide victory

BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar has taken an early lead in the Palakkad by-election, surpassing 1,000 votes in the postal ballot count. Observing the proceedings from the BJP district office alongside his wife, Krishnakumar remains optimistic about winning with a majority of over 5,000 votes.

Palakkad byelection BJP C Krishnakumar takes early lead eyes landslide victory live updates anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 8:50 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

As the results of the Palakkad by-election began to unfold with the counting of postal votes on Saturday (Nov 23), BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar took an early lead. Krishnakumar is ahead by 1016 votes at 8.30 am in the postal ballot count and is observing the proceedings from the BJP district office in Palakkad, accompanied by his wife, Mini, who also serves as the chairperson of the municipal standing committee. Meanwhile, in Chelakkara, U.R. Pradeep is leading in the postal vote count by a margin of 1771 votes.

C. Krishnakumar had earlier expressed confidence in reclaiming the victory he missed last time.  After visiting the Pallassana Devi Temple, Krishnakumar stated that he was certain of winning this time, predicting a majority of over 5,000 votes. He added that if the anticipated wave of support materializes, the victory margin could be even larger.

Meanwhile, the outcome following one of the most eventful campaign periods in Kerala's political history is crucial for all three fronts. UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil is fighting to retain Palakkad, where Shafi Parambil had previously hoisted the flag of victory. On the other hand, P. Sarin, who left Congress, must prove the correctness of his political decision as the LDF candidate, aiming to make a significant statement.

The LDF and CPM are aiming for a leap from third to first place in the constituency. The BJP, on the other hand, hopes to build on the progress made during the last election with Metroman E. Sreedharan and capture the seat this time with Krishnakumar. Meanwhile, the impact of Sandeep Varier's switch to Congress was a major topic of discussion in the constituency.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Two killed in Kerala's Palakkad after being struck by drunk driver's speeding car, incident caught on camera dmn

Two killed in Kerala's Palakkad after being struck by drunk driver’s speeding car; incident caught on camera

Kerala: Waqf Tribunal in Calicut imposes media ban on Munambam case proceedings dmn

Kerala: Waqf Tribunal in Calicut imposes media ban on Munambam case proceedings

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-407 November 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Nirmal NR-407 November 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: Strong evidence led to three arrests in connection with nursing student Ammu Sajeevan's death dmn

Kerala: Strong evidence led to three arrests in connection with nursing student Ammu Sajeevan's death

Recent Stories

Devayani Net Worth: Know about actress' property, car collection, filmography and more RBA

Devayani Net Worth: Know about actress' property, car collection, filmography and more

Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more RBA

Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more

Bagalkot Hair Dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of Infidelity; Read more vkp

Bagalkot hair dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of infidelity; Read more

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Here is why he is trending on social media gcw

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Here is why he is trending

Kolkata Weather Update: Will Cyclone Bring Snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say RBA

Kolkata Weather Update: Will cyclone bring snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon