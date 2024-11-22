Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

Sookshmadarshini Twitter Review: Take a look at an analysis of audiences' reactions to the Film directed by MC, featuring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph.

The highly anticipated film Sookshmadarshini, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, will be released in theatres on November 22, 2024. Christo Xavier scored the engaging music for the film, which was directed by MC and produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop.

Sookshmadarshini Synopsis

Manuel goes back to his boyhood home in a middle-class neighbourhood with his mother. However, Priyadarshini and her friends grow sceptical of his motivations and begin gathering evidence, believing he is hiding something nefarious.

Sookshmadarshini Cast

Nazriya Nazim stars as Priyadarshini, while Basil Joseph plays Manuel. Deepak Parambol plays Antony, Sidharth Bharathan is Dr. John, and Kottayam Ramesh is Roy. Manohari Joy plays Gracy (Ammachi), Akhila Bhargavan plays Sulu, Pooja Mohanraj plays Asma, Merin Philip plays Stephy, Hezzah Mehak (Malootty) plays Kani, Gopan Mangat plays Krishnettan, Jaya Kurup plays Sarojini, Rini Udayakumar plays Sicily, James plays Thomas, Noushad Ali plays Ajmal, Aparna Ram plays Diana, and Saraswathi Menon plays Aditi.

AV Anoop plays a member of the interview board, while Abhiram Radhakrishnan plays the financial manager. The supporting cast includes Aathira Rajeev as Mridula, Sajeevan as the Circle Inspector, Sajeed as the Sub Inspector, Binny Rinki as Jesna, and Nandan Unni as Broker Prasad.

Sookshmadarshini Crew

MC directed Sookshmadarshini, produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop. Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran wrote the script, Sharan Velayudhan wrote the photography, and Christo Xavier created the music. Chaman Chakko edited the film, while Vishnu Govind handled the audiography, with Hashir Mohamed as creative director. Ahi Ajayan and Sooraj Santhosh sang the lyrics written by Mu.Ri. and Vinayak Sasikumar.

Mashar Hamsa designed the costumes, RG Wayanadan did the makeup, and Vinod Raveendran handled the art direction. PC Stunts directed the action sequences, Black Maria created the visual effects, and Srik Varier graded the colour. Pratheesh Mavelikkara supervised the production, Shoukath Kallus oversaw finance, and Nazeer Karanthur was the production executive. Other contributors were Rohith Chandrasekhar, chief associate director; Rohith Krishnan, still photographer; Vishnu Thandassery, promo stills; and Abin Paul, trailer soundtrack mixing and mastering.

Bhavana Release distributed the album, which included graphics by Yellowtooths, while Think Music managed the audio rights. Sookshmadarshini has been eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for filmgoers.

