IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'I bowl faster than you' - Mitchell Starc-Harshit Rana's banter goes viral (WATCH)

Amid the intense cricket on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth, a lighthearted moment between Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc has gone viral.

With Australia on the backfoot, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana began the proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Saturday firing on all cylinders at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Amid the intense cricket, a lighthearted moment between Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc has gone viral. The two, who were teammates during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL title-winning campaign earlier this year, shared an amusing exchange in the middle of the action.

During the 30th over of Australia's innings, Harshit Rana sent Mitchell Starc hopping and ducking with a series of short deliveries. After the left-handed batter had to evade a few, Starc took the opportunity to remind Rana who’s faster between them.

As Rana walked back to his bowling crease, Starc joked, “Harshit, I bowl faster than you. I bowl faster than you.”

Starc didn’t stop there, teasing Rana by hinting that when the time came for him to bat, he could expect a barrage of fast, short balls. "I’ve got a long memory," Starc added. Rana just smiled in response, with the two sharing a good-natured chat.

The banter continued into the 32nd over, when Starc, after taking a single off the fifth ball, had more words for Rana at the non-striker's end.

WATCH: Fun banter between Rana and Starc

Bumrah clinches 11th 5-wicket haul in Tests

Meanwhile, on Day 2 of the Perth Test, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah wasted no time in claiming his fifth wicket, dismissing Alex Carey with his first ball of the day. Carey edged the delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, allowing Bumrah to complete his 11th Test five-wicket haul. On Day 1, Bumrah had already accounted for Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins.

Harshit Rana also got into the act on Day 2, taking the crucial wicket of Nathan Lyon.

On Day 1, India were bowled out for just 150 in their first innings after opting to bat. However, India mounted a remarkable comeback with the ball, spearheaded by captain Bumrah leaving Australia reeling for 67 for 7 at stumps.

