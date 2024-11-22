War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the back of her success with blockbuster movie 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Now, it is being reported that she is in talks with the makers of 'War 2' to feature in a special song alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Though she may not take the lead role opposite Hrithik Roshan, her possible collaboration in this high-octane thriller has sent fans in a frenzy. However, makers of 'War 2' have not provided any official confirmation regarding the issue.

This news comes amidst reports that Shraddha Kapoor has been replaced in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She was initially considered for a special song opposite Allu Arjun but was reportedly dropped after requesting a fee of Rs 5 crore, which producers found too high. Subsequently, the role went to Sreeleela, whose appearance in the Pushpa 2 trailer has already garnered considerable attention. Although she missed out on this opportunity, the speculation around her potential involvement in War 2 has reignited excitement among her fans.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to hit the screens on August 14, 2025, as a pivotal chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Kiara Advani has been cast as the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan, while Jr NTR will portray the antagonist. Jr NTR, who was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport, is believed to have traveled to Mumbai for the film's shoot. The franchise has remained a trending topic, especially after Hrithik Roshan's cameo in the post-credit scene of Tiger 3 (2023).

Beyond War 2, Shraddha Kapoor is linked to several exciting upcoming projects. Reports suggest she may reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for Dhoom 4, a potential career milestone. The duo was last seen together in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which released in 2023. Additionally, Shraddha is said to be part of Naagin, a supernatural film directed by Nikhil Dwivedi. With these projects in the pipeline, Shraddha Kapoor continues to solidify her position as a prominent figure in Indian cinema.

