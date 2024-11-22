War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Shraddha Kapoor might star opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in an item number in 'War 2'

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the back of her success with blockbuster movie 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Now, it is being reported that she is in talks with the makers of 'War 2' to feature in a special song alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Though she may not take the lead role opposite Hrithik Roshan, her possible collaboration in this high-octane thriller has sent fans in a frenzy. However, makers of 'War 2' have not provided any official confirmation regarding the issue.

This news comes amidst reports that Shraddha Kapoor has been replaced in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She was initially considered for a special song opposite Allu Arjun but was reportedly dropped after requesting a fee of Rs 5 crore, which producers found too high. Subsequently, the role went to Sreeleela, whose appearance in the Pushpa 2 trailer has already garnered considerable attention. Although she missed out on this opportunity, the speculation around her potential involvement in War 2 has reignited excitement among her fans.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to hit the screens on August 14, 2025, as a pivotal chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Kiara Advani has been cast as the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan, while Jr NTR will portray the antagonist. Jr NTR, who was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport, is believed to have traveled to Mumbai for the film's shoot. The franchise has remained a trending topic, especially after Hrithik Roshan's cameo in the post-credit scene of Tiger 3 (2023).

ALSO READ: IFFI 2024: Manoj Bajpayee reflects on the struggles of Independent films; Read on

Beyond War 2, Shraddha Kapoor is linked to several exciting upcoming projects. Reports suggest she may reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for Dhoom 4, a potential career milestone. The duo was last seen together in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which released in 2023. Additionally, Shraddha is said to be part of Naagin, a supernatural film directed by Nikhil Dwivedi. With these projects in the pipeline, Shraddha Kapoor continues to solidify her position as a prominent figure in Indian cinema.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money? Read audience review RBA

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

IFFI 2024: Manoj Bajpayee reflects on the struggles of Independent films; Read on ATG

IFFI 2024: Manoj Bajpayee reflects on the struggles of Independent films; Read on

Recent Stories

Navi Mumbai Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over threat to national security See PICS vkp

Navi Mumbai: Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over 'threat to national security'; See PICS

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works gcw

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works

Karnataka Koppal Annadaneshwar mutt waqf property removal lingayat community vkp

Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers ATG

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon