Yogi govt to host grand roadshows in India and abroad for Mahakumbh 2025

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved several key proposals on Friday. Among them is the plan to organize grand roadshows in major cities across India and abroad to promote Mahakumbh 2025. Additionally, the government sanctioned the purchase of 220 vehicles for the event. The preparations for Mahakumbh, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, are underway on a mission-mode to ensure it becomes a grand celebration of Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing the media at Lok Bhavan on Friday, Cabinet Minister AK Sharma announced that the grand Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Highlighting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to promote Sanatan culture both domestically and internationally, Sharma revealed plans to conduct roadshows in major cities across India and abroad. These events, led by ministers, in order to generate global awareness and participation.

Within India, roadshows will take place in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bhopal, Chandigarh, and Patna. Internationally, roadshows are planned for Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius, and other countries.

The Department of Urban Development will cover the costs, estimated at ₹20-25 lakh per city. Industry bodies like FICCI and CII will also partner in the initiative. Additionally, Sharma announced Cabinet's approval for purchasing 220 vehicles to support the Mahakumbh preparations, with an allocated budget of ₹27.48 crore. This includes 40 Mahindra Bolero Neo vehicles, 160 Bolero B6BSVI models, and 20 buses.

