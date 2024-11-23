Yogi govt to host grand roadshows in India and abroad for Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved plans for extensive roadshows in India and abroad to promote Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled for January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj. The government also sanctioned the purchase of 220 vehicles to facilitate the event.

Yogi govt to host grand roadshows in India and abroad for Mahakumbh 2025 gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved several key proposals on Friday. Among them is the plan to organize grand roadshows in major cities across India and abroad to promote Mahakumbh 2025. Additionally, the government sanctioned the purchase of 220 vehicles for the event. The preparations for Mahakumbh, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, are underway on a mission-mode to ensure it becomes a grand celebration of Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing the media at Lok Bhavan on Friday, Cabinet Minister AK Sharma announced that the grand Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. 

Highlighting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to promote Sanatan culture both domestically and internationally, Sharma revealed plans to conduct roadshows in major cities across India and abroad. These events, led by ministers, in order to generate global awareness and participation.

Within India, roadshows will take place in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bhopal, Chandigarh, and Patna. Internationally, roadshows are planned for Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius, and other countries. 

The Department of Urban Development will cover the costs, estimated at ₹20-25 lakh per city. Industry bodies like FICCI and CII will also partner in the initiative. Additionally, Sharma announced Cabinet's approval for purchasing 220 vehicles to support the Mahakumbh preparations, with an allocated budget of ₹27.48 crore. This includes 40 Mahindra Bolero Neo vehicles, 160 Bolero B6BSVI models, and 20 buses.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bagalkot Hair Dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of Infidelity; Read more vkp

Bagalkot hair dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of infidelity; Read more

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Manipur unrest: At least 288 central forces deployed amid violence in state gcw

Manipur unrest: At least 288 central forces deployed amid violence in state

Delhi weather update: NCR's air quality plunges back into 'severe' category gcw

Delhi weather update: NCR's air quality plunges back into 'severe' category

Palakkad byelection BJP C Krishnakumar takes early lead eyes landslide victory live updates anr

Palakkad By-Election: BJP’s C Krishnakumar takes early lead; eyes landslide victory

Recent Stories

Devayani Net Worth: Know about actress' property, car collection, filmography and more RBA

Devayani Net Worth: Know about actress' property, car collection, filmography and more

Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more RBA

Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more

Bagalkot Hair Dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of Infidelity; Read more vkp

Bagalkot hair dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of infidelity; Read more

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Here is why he is trending on social media gcw

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Here is why he is trending

Kolkata Weather Update: Will Cyclone Bring Snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say RBA

Kolkata Weather Update: Will cyclone bring snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon