Delhi weather update: NCR's air quality plunges back into 'severe' category

With the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 422 at 6 AM on Saturday, Delhi was once again engulfed in a dense layer of poisonous haze as the air quality fell into the "Severe" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), of the 39 monitoring stations located around the national capital, 28 recorded AQI levels in the "Severe" category, above 400, while the other 11 stations reported "Very Poor" AQI status.

With an AQI of 467, Wazirpur in Delhi had the highest score, followed by Jahangirpuri with 463. The AQI was recorded at 452, 458, and 440 in other locations, such as Alipur, Anand Vihar, and Chandni Chowk, respectively.

On Thursday and Friday morning, the AQI, which had been in the severe and severe plus range for over a week, had improved. On both days, the AQI reading fell into the "Very Poor" range. But on Saturday morning, things got worse once more, with the overall AQI surpassing 400 and going into the "Severe" category.

Work from home and GRAP 4 implemented

The central panel also recommended that workplaces in the National Capital Region (NCR) run at 50% capacity, with the remaining staff members working from home, in light of the concerning pollution levels.

The national capital is now subject to strict anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Trucks would not be permitted to enter Delhi unless they are carrying necessities or clean fuel (LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric). The building of all public projects, including roads, flyovers, electricity lines, pipelines, and highways, has been halted.

The authorities in the nation's capital might possibly enact odd-even vehicle restrictions, a traffic control system where cars are permitted on the highways according to the final digit of their registration number, as stringent regulations already in place.

A score of 0 to 50 is regarded as "good," 51 to 100 as "satisfactory," 101 to 200 as "moderate," 201 to 300 as "poor," 301 to 400 as "very poor," 401 to 500 as "severe," and over 500 as "severe plus."



