    Alia Bhatt shares daughter Raha's birth played a huge role in signing the film 'Jigra'

    'Jigra' stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in important roles and the film will be released on October 11, 2024.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    'Jigra', starring Alia Bhatt, has captured everyone's attention and the film is one of the most talked about ones. It also features Vedang Raina. The film discusses the sibling bond and how Alia's character is extremely protective of her brother. Jigra is about a sister who comes out to defend her brother from all the great challenges. Alia has played a really strong role, and her fiery side has astonished everyone. 

    article_image2

    The film will be released on October 11 and is film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which recently gathered together the stars of two future films. In an interview, Alia spoke about why she decided to take up Jigra. The reason she mentioned is related to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. 

    article_image3

    Alia Bhatt revealed that when she signed Jigra, she was at a very guarded phase of her life. She described herself as being in "tigress mode" after the birth of her daughter, Raha, and believed that Jigra approached her at the opportune time, appealing to her instincts as both a mother and a strong protector.

    article_image4

    Alia and Jr NTR also spoke about naming Raha before she was born. They met during the Brahmastra event, and Alia was pregnant at the time. They reunited for supper after the event, and Ranbir and Alia discussed baby names with the others. They had chosen names for the boy and girl. They debated naming their baby girl Raha, and everyone hoped it was Raha. Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha in 2022.

