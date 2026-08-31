Tamannaah Bhatia brought effortless elegance to The Wedding Collective in a regal ivory Aisha Rao ensemble, pairing intricate craftsmanship, colourful details and understated beauty for a memorable wedding-season look

Tamannaah Bhatia made a strong case for understated wedding fashion at The Wedding Collective. Moving away from the usual explosion of bright colours and excessive sparkle, the actor chose a sophisticated ivory ensemble that blended traditional artistry with a fresh, contemporary appeal.

Styled by Manisha Melwani, Tamannaah's look was elegant without being predictable. From her intricately embroidered Aisha Rao outfit to her colourful statement heels and delicate pearl jewellery, every element worked together to create a wedding-ready look that felt luxurious yet effortlessly graceful.

The ₹2.43 Lakh Aisha Rao Outfit That Stole the Show

The highlight of Tamannaah's appearance was the Ameeran Ivory dupion silk kurta by designer Aisha Rao, priced at ₹2,43,900.

The outfit stood out for its detailed craftsmanship and clever use of colour against a neutral ivory base. The bodice featured rich embroidery, ornate borders and delicate multicoloured embellishments, adding depth and visual interest to the otherwise soft palette.

What made the ensemble particularly striking was the balance between drama and simplicity. The heavily embellished upper portion created a regal feel, while the flowing silhouette of the kurta kept the look relaxed and elegant.

Instead of relying on loud colours, the outfit used tiny bursts of multicoloured detailing to bring in a festive mood. The result was sophisticated Indianwear that felt perfect for a grand wedding celebration without looking overdone.

Colourful Heels and Pearls Added the Perfect Finishing Touch

Tamannaah elevated her ivory outfit with an unexpected pop of colour through her footwear. She chose Fizzy Goblet's Party Poppers Salsa Mule Heels, priced at ₹7,990.

The embellished and colourful mules added a playful contrast to the regal outfit. More importantly, the colours complemented the subtle multicoloured embroidery on her kurta, making the entire look appear thoughtfully coordinated. Her jewellery followed a completely different approach: elegant, traditional and understated.

Tamannaah accessorised with pieces from Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, including a delicate pearl choker, statement earrings, bangles and rings. The jewellery added a touch of old-world charm without competing with the intricate embroidery of her ensemble.

The pearls worked beautifully with the ivory colour palette, giving the look a subtle bridal-inspired elegance. It was a reminder that accessories do not always have to be oversized or heavily embellished to make an impact.

Tamannaah's Soft Glam Beauty Look Kept Everything Effortlessly Elegant

For her makeup and hairstyle, Tamannaah kept things polished and understated. Her luminous complexion formed the base of a soft glam beauty look, complemented by gently defined eyes, warm rosy cheeks and a muted nude-pink lip colour. The overall makeup enhanced her natural features rather than overpowering the outfit. A small bindi added a traditional touch and brought the entire Indianwear look together.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun, allowing the attention to remain on the ornate neckline and statement earrings. The neat hairstyle also gave the heavily detailed ensemble a clean and contemporary finish.